Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held for New Income-Based Apartments in Downtown Evansville

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for some new income-based apartment units in downtown Evansville, Indiana.
The ceremony was held for the Central Lofts project, which renovated and transformed the 1913 Shopbell YMCA building on 5th Street into 64 income-based apartment units.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was present for Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“The Grand Opening of Central Lofts demonstrates the commitment of the city and its partners to affordable housing and the preservation and redevelopment of Downtown Evansville,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Through public private partnerships with AP Development and others, great things are happening for the City of Evansville and its residents.”
The Central Lofts project was made possible through the more than $1 million in Tax Credits awarded by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, and was considered an Evansville Promise Zone project.
You can learn more about the apartments, take a virtual tour, register for an application, and more, at centrallofts.thinkcrestline.com.