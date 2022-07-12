Rise in COVID cases pushing people to mask up in public spaces

On July 9, the CDC released an updated COVID-19 data tracker showing the COVID-19 community levels in every county across the country.
According to the map, Vanderburgh County, Gibson County, Warrick County and Knox County are at high risk of spreading the virus.
The news, concerning for community members like Steven Wiley.
"COVID, it hasn't went anywhere and a lot of people are thinking oh I'm not going to get it or you know they're not cautious about it and every bodies catching it now again," said Wiley.
Due to the rise in cases, Riley said whenever he goes into stores, he masks' up. He said the risk of catching COVID is not a risk he wants to take.
"I have to wear my mask, I don't want to get sick," said Wiley. "It's all over, you know it's not just over here and over there, it's all over. It's scary."
In one week Indiana reported 10,082 new cases and 22 deaths.
This news alone is pushing people like to be cautious and mask up in public places as the virus continues to make it's way across the Tri-State.