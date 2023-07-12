Rising amount of cases of child molestation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Child molestation cases are rising in the tri-state. The sickening crime is so rampant, that this could be a record breaking year for cases in our community. The number of minors, contacting the national sexual assault hotline, is also reporting a record-breaking number of calls.
"We can prevent more abuse if people are more aware of the issue," says Kristine Cordts, executive director of Holly's House. "Reality is that one in 10 children will be sexually abused by the time they are 18."
Through the first six months of the year, reported child molestation cases in Evansville are on track to surpass the amount reported in 2022.
In Evansville, there were 58 reported cases, so far in the first six months there have already been 35 reports. Holly's House says they have seen more victims coming forward to report abuse. Throughout the entire tri-state so far this year, they talked to 250 young victims.
"Last year our center saw in eight counties 401 children and their families and all of those investigations happened here at Holly's House and this year we are on par to do 500," says Cordts.
After an after initial drop in reports during the the pandemic, reports of molestation have since exploded.
"Now our monthly average is 50 children. Since 2019 and then the pandemic happened, we've seen almost a 300 percent increase in the number of reports including a 33 percent increase last year," says Cordts. "When we look at the first three months of this year in compare them year over year to the first three months of last year we had a 79 percent increase last year."
If you or someone you know is a victim of child molestation, you can report it directly to the police or you can go to Holly's House.