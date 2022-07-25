Rising inflation rates affecting local restaurants

Increasing inflation rates and supply chain issues have created a difficult landscape for local restaurants to traverse.
Consumer prices increased by nearly 10 percent in June, making trips to the grocery store an expensive venture, and wholesale prices have increased even more, putting an even greater strain on local restaurants.
“We’ve seen some price increases here," said Patrick Bosley, vice president of Moonlite BBQ. "We’ve seen price increases everywhere you go. It’s just a real challenge. Everything has gone up. There’s not one area that has not gone up.”
According to CNBC, 75 percent of small business owners say they’ve had their business negatively impacted by inflation, and these negative impacts have local businesses changing how they operate.
“You raise prices a little bit," said Bosley. "It’s unfortunate, but you have to stay in business. You also have to control waste. That’s a big one. Both waste and labor, you have to be productive. Your employees have to buy-in that they’re working when they’re here, and you tighten your schedules up a little bit.”
And Bosley says he’s unsure when exactly this supply chain and inflation issue will end, but he doesn’t expect it to come anytime soon.
“I don’t see it ending this year. I think we’re going through the end of 2022 with all these problem in place, and we’re going to enter into 2023, and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Bosley says business has gotten more difficult, but Moonlite will continue to adapt and succeed with the times.