Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights closed December 22nd, due to severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights closed December 22nd, due to severe weather
El'Agance Shemwell

For the 3rd time in 29 years, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center officials have decided to close the Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights December 22nd, due to severe weather.

"With unsafe temperatures, a wind chill warning, and hazardous road conditions in the forecast, Easterseals’ top priority is the health and safety of event volunteers and visitors to the drive-through light display in Evansville’s Garvin Park." 

The light display is open tonight - Wednesday, December 21st from 5 p,m - 9 p.m. 

You can also tour the lights Sunday, December 25th - Sunday, January 1st. 

Click here for more information on ticket prices. 

