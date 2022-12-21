Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights closed December 22nd, due to severe weather

For the 3rd time in 29 years, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center officials have decided to close the Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights December 22nd, due to severe weather.
"With unsafe temperatures, a wind chill warning, and hazardous road conditions in the forecast, Easterseals’ top priority is the health and safety of event volunteers and visitors to the drive-through light display in Evansville’s Garvin Park."
The light display is open tonight - Wednesday, December 21st from 5 p,m - 9 p.m.
You can also tour the lights Sunday, December 25th - Sunday, January 1st.
