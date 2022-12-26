Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights reopens after two-day pause

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights is back underway in Garvin Park. Severe weather forced Easterseals officials to close the event on Thursday and Friday.
This is only the fourth time in the events 29 year history, that it has had to close due to weather.
The light display will be open every night from now until January 1st, during the hours of 5 p,m - 9 p.m.
The two-day pause greatly impacted their fundraising efforts. "We are about 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles behind where we were last year at this time" said Pam Kirk with the Easterseals.
Carriage rides with horses will be available at some point this week, weather permitting.
You can click here to purchase tickets for the Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights, or make a donation to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.