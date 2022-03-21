River City Prepares for NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Elite Eight Tip Off

While the March Madness bracket shrinks smaller and smaller, the River City is adding a brand new list to the mix.
Three weeks after the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championships, teams were on the court getting in some practice before the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Elite Eight tips off Tuesday.
It's the 27th year Evansville is hosting the tournament and it's the first one back in two years without any pandemic restrictions.
"This is a great opportunity for the city to really showcase itself on a national stage," Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. "I think it's obvious that we know how to host an important sporting event and it just really solidifies the relationship that the Evansville Sports Corp has with the NCAA and our local organizing committee."
In a brand new bracket, teams from all across the country -- we're talking nearby Missouri, as far away as California, Massachusetts and even south Florida -- are battling it out at the Ford Center this week
It's the fifth time the arena is lending itself to the competition, but this year is different.
"With the teams now playing on Tuesday, whereas in past years they've played on Wednesday, so that actually extended their stay by a day," said Eric Marvin, president of the Evansville Sports Corp.
That means more time spent around town and more revenue for the city.
The economic impact of the event brings upwards of $650,000, Marvin said.
"Obviously that's very impactful," he said. "It's very beneficial to our downtown area as well as the surrounding restaurants and whatnot."
And when the hotel literally connects to the venue, it's an enviable perk drawing crowds close to the action.
"They're able to come right across through the sky walk and it's just really easy and convenient for all the participants to be a part of, and so it's a resume builder for us," Marvin said.
Evansville has the contract for the next three years, but Marvin said he and fellow organizers won't let that expiration date stop them from shooting for that three.
"We'll go back through the NCAA bid process and have the opportunity to try and secure it for years to come after that," he said.
Elite Eight tips off at noon Tuesday with two-time defending champs Northwest Missouri State taking on Bently.