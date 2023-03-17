River City Rewind: A look back at Washington Square Mall

Remember the ‘90s? It was a time when malls were packed with shoppers and the place to be for teens on a Friday night.
In Evansville, no place takes you a trip down memory lane more than Washington Square Mall.
The nineties was an influential era, and a prime time for shopping malls.
Evansville’s own, and Indiana’s first, Washington Square lives to tell those stories.
The mall opened in October of 1963.
You might remember in its heyday, the mall was home to Stewart’s, The Baby Shop, Sears, and later welcoming Elder-Beerman. All shops that have come and gone.
In the early ‘90s, Washington Square was already in competition with Eastland Mall which came to town in 1981.
Slowly, the mall struggled to keep up with the new decade.
Today, the once thriving shopping center is home to AnnaLe’s Twice Chosen, the Thrift Store by the Evansville Rescue Mission, and Noble Roman’s in the food court.
All the remaining stores are surrounded by shells of what the ‘90s left behind.
But, filled with nostalgia that lives on.