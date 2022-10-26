River Kitty Cat Cafe Temporarily closes lounge due to illness

Unfortunate news for the River Kitty Cat Café in Downtown Evansville.
Shop officials say they have confirmed some illness in their cat lounge.
It's an illness only transmissible between cats and not spread to humans.
The lounge area will need to close for two weeks while owners monitor the cats for symptoms.
Officials say the lounge will reopen for cat visits on Tuesday, November 8th.
Until then, we're told only staff will enter the rooms to care for the cats.
Temporarily, the cafe will close at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.