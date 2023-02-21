RiverValley Behavioral Health kicks off 3rd Annual Youth Mental Health Art Contest

RiverValley Behavioral Health officially kicked off the 3rd Annual Youth Mental Health Art Contest.
Youth throughout Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties are invited to submit a visual piece of art to promote Mental Health Awareness.
A $500 scholarship will be awarded to the project of the year winner in each division: K-4; 5-8; 9-12; and college, (ages 18-24) with a matching contribution for the school or nonprofit youth organization chosen by the winners.
The school/youth organization with the most entries will be named the Mental Health Partner of the year, earning an award and $1,000.
The deadline to submit a visual art piece is April 21st, 2023.