RiverValley Behavioral Student Mental Health Art Contest submissions due Friday

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and for the second year in a row, RiverValley Behavioral Health in Owensboro is hosting their student mental health art contest.
The theme is "Be Kind to Your Mind."
Last year, students submitted everything from paintings, poetry and 3-D sculptures showing off the emotions of the brain.
"It was amazing to see how even kindergartners could understand the concept," said Jessica Pierce, Executive Assistant & Director of Communications, RiverValley Behavioral Health. "And it really invited educators and parents to start this conversation about mental health."
There are three age categories you can submit your visual art piece too: K through 6th grade, 7th through 11th grade and college students, ages 18 to 24.
A $500 scholarship will be awarded to the project of the year in each category, with a matching contribution for the school or non-profit youth organization chosen by each winner.
"It helps promote there is not a stigma," Pierce said. "We don't want to be silent about this topic. We want it to be an open dialogue that they feel comfortable coming to you about it."
The school or youth organization with the most entities will be named the mental health partner of the year and win $1,000.
The deadline to submit your art piece of May 20th.
Students must live in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union or Webster counties to be eligible.