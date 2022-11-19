Road closure in Jasper on Monday

Jasper will close Third Street between Newton Street and Main Street on Monday, November 21st, 2022.
The closure is for the installation of storm sewer infrastructure, according to the press release.
Traffic will be detoured onto Second Street and Main Street.
According to the press release, trucks are encouraged to use South Newton to Brucke Strasse as an alternate route.
The closure is scheduled for one day.
The city of Jasper reminds motorists to use caution and slow down in construction zones.