...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

Road closures coming to Evansville this week

Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week.

Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.

Koberstein Contracting will be restricting the southbound lane of S. Burkhardt Rd. between E. Oak St. & Outer Lincoln Ave. beginning Tuesday, May 31. Construction will continue until June 17 for EWSU sanitary sewer repairs.

