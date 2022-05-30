Road closures coming to Evansville this week

Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week.
Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
Koberstein Contracting will be restricting the southbound lane of S. Burkhardt Rd. between E. Oak St. & Outer Lincoln Ave. beginning Tuesday, May 31. Construction will continue until June 17 for EWSU sanitary sewer repairs.