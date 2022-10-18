Road work will close two highways in Hancock County

There is a traffic alert for Kentucky drivers as a pair of highways get resurfaced.
The asphalt work will close portions of KY highways 1389 and 2181. The roads are going to be closed for paving projects.
Here are the roads and the exact point of closure:
- KY 1389 (MP 7.390) from mile point 7.390 extending to mile point 7.929, a distance of 0.5 miles.
- KY 2181 (KY 2181) from mile point 8.521 extending to mile point 11.932 (MP 11.932), a distance of 3.40 resurfacing.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers should seek alternative routes.
If they travel those roads, they should anticipate flagging operations, lane restrictions, and lowered speeds.