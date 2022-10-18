Road work will close two highways in Hancock County

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Widespread sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwestern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 8 a.m. Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This warning is for portions of the area that did not fall below freezing Monday night. All of the quad- state region will see freezing temperatures by Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.