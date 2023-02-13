 Skip to main content
Roads closed at Wesselman Woods due to Salamanders

Around this time of year, the salamanders emerge from hibernation in the ground to warm up. Wessleman Woods has decided to put up the yellow gates to protect them when they are crossing the road.

Wesselman woods provides environmental education and outdoor recreation experiences. It is also a place to pause and reconnect with nature.

We spoke with Wesselman Wood’s Director of Natural Resources and Research, Cindy Cifuentes, on the habitual process of the salamanders, “Every spring, salamanders emerge in mass to mate so they are all traveling to vernal pools, which are basically seasonal ponds. That form in the spring time when those big rains start rolling in. Um, and they are all coming from different parts of the woods. So they're either coming from the persevered, the park, or the surrounding areas.”

The gates will stay open throughout the day. But they will be closing the gates for cars at night, because that is when the salamanders are most likely to move.

If you want to volunteer or see the salamanders move across the road at night, contact Wesselman Woods https://wesselmanwoods.org/