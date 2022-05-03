Robinson Defeats Ashworth For Democratic Ticket For Vanderburgh County Sheriff

With the office of Vanderburgh County Sheriff up for grabs in the fall, after today, it comes down to two.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Lt. Deputy Noah Robinson defeated Major Jason Ashworth for the Democratic ticket in Tuesday's Indiana Primary.
With 7,421 votes cast in Vanderburgh County, Robinson had 59% of the vote versus Ashworth's 40%.
The winner will take on Jeff Hales in the general election in November. Hales ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the ticket.
The winner in November will replace current Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, who has been Sheriff since May of 2014.