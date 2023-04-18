Rockport community remembers their late mayor

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEVV) — A Spencer County community is mourning the loss of their beloved mayor. On Monday night, news broke that Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler had passed away. He had suffered a serious heart attack several days before.
Leah Kirkpatrick, a cosmetologist at House of Hair in Rockport, lived across the street from the mayor and his wife. ”They would make cinnamon rolls or hams, and they’d always bring it to us. We’d all fight over who got to eat more of it.”
When Mayor Winkler wasn’t cooking or baking to the acclaim of every local 44News spoke with, he was a fountain of knowledge. ”He knew anything and everything," Kirkpatrick said, "anything you needed to know about in life.”
Leah’s mother also worked with Mayor Winkler at city hall. ”Every time I came in there, [Mayor Winkler] was always laughing or had a smile on his face. They had a lot of fun going on, and I always got to be involved in it and kind of made fun of him a little bit, because you got to give people a hard time, especially when they’re the mayor.”
That fun came even with the mayor’s lofty expectations of his fellow public servants. Spencer County Sheriff Sherri Heichelbech knew Mayor Winkler her entire life and can attest to his work ethic.
”He never rested," the sheriff said. "He was always working, and so I think he commanded that of the people around him. I’m sure, at times, being all-in all the time can be a little exhausting, but he empowered people to move forward and be aggressive in their care of this town.”
John Obermeier, owner of Obermeier Hardware & Rental, told 44News ”he kind of went above and beyond–a lot of times thought outside the box. If there was a community event, it didn’t matter what he had going, he was there. Filling his role in the community is going to be a challenge.”
He did all that with a steady hand. Harold Goffinet, former Rockport mayor and 20+ year friend of Mayor Winkler's, said ”I have never seen Don Winkler lose his cool, so to speak. He could handle any situation.”
Goffinet misses the comfort and calm Mayor Winkler inspired in the people of Rockport. ”I’m just going to miss seeing his truck sitting there at city hall–knowing he’s on the job.”
Mayor Donnie Winkler’s funeral will be held at 11am on Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.