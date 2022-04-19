Rounds of gunfire in latest standoff shines light on growing dangers for law enforcement

Once again, local law enforcement faced a dangerous situation Saturday when Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office engaged in a lengthy standoff at a hotel in north Vanderburgh County.
Couple taken into custody after shooting at deputies during 7.5 hour standoff: VCSO
"The suspect inside fired a gun multiple times through the door of the hotel room," VCSO Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "We probably had in excess of 30 to 40 law enforcement from three agencies on the scene for about 7 1/2 hours."
It started as a domestic violence in progress call, but soon after deputies tried speaking with the suspect, 46-year-old Richard Thomas Jr., he started shooting.
"Nearly 21 rounds had been shot while he was in the room," Wedding said.
Once the standoff ended, deputies knew they'd find at least one weapon, but what they uncovered was an arsenal.
Investigators found a total of 15 weapons.
Five handguns were recovered in the hotel room -- all loaded -- along with multiple rounds of ammunition and 60 grams of apparent crystal meth.
In Thomas' vehicle, investigators found eight long guns -- all loaded -- plus two crossbows and more bullets, including suspected armor-piercing rifle rounds.
"Anywhere from 9mms, .22 calibers, shotguns ranging from .410s, 12-gauge," Wedding said. "Rifles I think were two .43s, and two .70s, so those are very high-powered rifles and scopes on them."
Many of the weapons are suspected to be stolen from surrounding counties, Wedding said.
Despite the amount of gunfire, Wedding said thankfully no one was injured Saturday but as violent, armed situations grow more common, law enforcement is adapting, changing how officers respond to better protect themselves and the community.
"I know the sheriff's office has been involved in at least five officer-involved shootings in less than two years...the standoffs are probably too great for me to count right now," Wedding said. "We just recently purchased a $210,000 armored vehicle which is commonly referred to as a Bearcat. I wouldn't have thought about buying one of those 25 years ago, now it's kind of a common purchase for law enforcement. Now we have better vests. We have better equipment to communicate with the victim inside."
Because of increased standoffs in the past two years, VCSO ordered its own Bearcat about a year ago. Wedding and a few others made the trip to Massachusetts last week to pick it up from the manufacturer before driving the armored vehicle 900 miles back to Evansville.
It gets 7 miles to the gallon.
Wedding said while Saturday's standoff was the first time the Bearcat was put to use, it was actually requested one other time before that.