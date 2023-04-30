RPD: Juveniles wanted for stealing items from multiple cars

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEVV)—The Rockport Police Department says juveniles are to blame for recent reports of stolen items from cars.
The Rockport Police Department and Spencer County Sheriff's Office are investigating two unauthorized entries into a car and theft from a vehicle. They are also investigating an attempt to enter a vehicle.
Authorities say a man found three juvenile boys wearing black hoodies attempting to steal items from his vehicle before they ran off. RPD says this happened around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday at Main Street and Greenwood.
Another theft happened at Main Street and Lincoln, and another near Maddison and North 10th Street.
RPD asks all residents and business owners to review video footage and let them know if you have information on the investigation.
RPD also reminds you to make sure your vehicle is locked and that you remove all important items like wallets, phones, iPads, money, medicines, and firearms.
If you have any information, contact Captain Jake Philipps with the Rockport Police Department at 812-649-2242.