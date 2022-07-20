 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rule changes on Indiana DNR properties take effect Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
INDIANA DNR LOGO

Several rule changes went into effect Wednesday on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.

These changes on DNR properties include:

  • Stands and blinds allowed overnight on DNR grounds if legibly marked with the owner's name, address, phone number, or DNR customer ID number.
  • Placing bait for wildlife is prohibited on DNR properties, unless authorized by DNR.
  • Trail cameras can be placed on property, as long as it is tagged with owner's information.
  • Via a permit, magnet fishing is allowed on public waters on DNR land as long as the magnet is able to be carried and retrieved by hand.
  • The collection of shed antlers without a permit is allowed, except on dedicated Nature Preserves.

These rule changes were approved by the Natural Resources Commission, Indiana Attorney General's Office, and Indiana Governor's Office.

Tags

Recommended for you