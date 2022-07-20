Rule changes on Indiana DNR properties take effect Wednesday

Several rule changes went into effect Wednesday on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.
These changes on DNR properties include:
- Stands and blinds allowed overnight on DNR grounds if legibly marked with the owner's name, address, phone number, or DNR customer ID number.
- Placing bait for wildlife is prohibited on DNR properties, unless authorized by DNR.
- Trail cameras can be placed on property, as long as it is tagged with owner's information.
- Via a permit, magnet fishing is allowed on public waters on DNR land as long as the magnet is able to be carried and retrieved by hand.
- The collection of shed antlers without a permit is allowed, except on dedicated Nature Preserves.
These rule changes were approved by the Natural Resources Commission, Indiana Attorney General's Office, and Indiana Governor's Office.