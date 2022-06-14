Running on empty: "out of gas" calls soar as fuel costs skyrocket

We keep talking about it, but it just keeps getting worse.
The national average for regular gas hit $5 for the first time ever and now the higher gas prices go, the lower the needle dips on the gas gauge.
"Some of our clubs have seen about a 30% increase in fuel calls for service from April to May," said AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria.
More people are now putting less gas in their tanks to cope with soaring costs, Chabarria said.
But running on empty is leaving more drivers running out entirely -- and getting stranded on the side of the road.
"It's always a gamble, right?" Chabarria said. "You want to to to get the best price available, and historically maybe if you waited a few days, prices would come down but that's just not the case, that's not what we're seeing right now."
The spike in "out of gas" calls is a growing problem nationwide, but it's also happening in the Tri-State.
Evansville's average price-per-gallon may be under the national number, sitting at $4.99 as of Monday, but it's still high enough to cause local drivers to push the limits of long they can run on empty.
"I've probably increased probably about 35,40% on fuel delivery runs, I mean it's been a huge increase," said Jon Boring, owner/operator of River City Roadside Assistance.
Fuel delivery is one of Boring's services among lockouts, jump starts and tire changes. But he said it's getting harder to offer now.
For bigger companies like AAA, it's not a problem.
"We bring the [member], usually it's two or three gallons to get them to the closest gas station," Chabarria said.
Boring, however, is a one-man business and he said it's expensive enough to fill his own truck, let alone cover the cost of even a few gallons for each customer.
"You want to help somebody but you also got to understand too, it's overheads there," Boring said.
Constantly running on empty can be hazardous, causing engine misfires and possibly even damage to your fuel tank or fuel pump, and with a record-breaking heat wave looming over the Tri-State, that roadside wait is going to be almost as unbearable as it is time-consuming.
"Especially in these extreme temperatures," Boring said. "Your car is going to burn more gas idling, your A/C is going to ride more fuel."
With gas prices only expected to climb higher Chabarria expects fuel requests to do the same. He said June's numbers for "out of gas" calls are trending similarly to April and May.
So filling up at the pump is going to stretch the wallet, but it'll save more in the long run.
"A few dollars at the pump is a lot cheaper than sending a service truck out to bring it," Boring said.