Running on empty: "out of gas" calls soar as fuel costs skyrocket

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, June 14, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Running on empty: "out of gas" calls soar as fuel costs skyrocket

  • Updated
  • 0
Increase in "out of gas" calls
Valerie Lyons

We keep talking about it, but it just keeps getting worse.

The national average for regular gas hit $5 for the first time ever and now the higher gas prices go, the lower the needle dips on the gas gauge.

"Some of our clubs have seen about a 30% increase in fuel calls for service from April to May," said AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria.

More people are now putting less gas in their tanks to cope with soaring costs, Chabarria said.

But running on empty is leaving more drivers running out entirely -- and getting stranded on the side of the road.

"It's always a gamble, right?" Chabarria said. "You want to to to get the best price available, and historically maybe if you waited a few days, prices would come down but that's just not the case, that's not what we're seeing right now."

The spike in "out of gas" calls is a growing problem nationwide, but it's also happening in the Tri-State.

Evansville's average price-per-gallon may be under the national number, sitting at $4.99 as of Monday, but it's still high enough to cause local drivers to push the limits of long they can run on empty.

"I've probably increased probably about 35,40% on fuel delivery runs, I mean it's been a huge increase," said Jon Boring, owner/operator of River City Roadside Assistance.

Fuel delivery is one of Boring's services among lockouts, jump starts and tire changes. But he said it's getting harder to offer now.

For bigger companies like AAA, it's not a problem.

"We bring the [member], usually it's two or three gallons to get them to the closest gas station," Chabarria said.

Boring, however, is a one-man business and he said it's expensive enough to fill his own truck, let alone cover the cost of even a few gallons for each customer.

"You want to help somebody but you also got to understand too, it's overheads there," Boring said.

Constantly running on empty can be hazardous, causing engine misfires and possibly even damage to your fuel tank or fuel pump, and with a record-breaking heat wave looming over the Tri-State, that roadside wait is going to be almost as unbearable as it is time-consuming.

"Especially in these extreme temperatures," Boring said. "Your car is going to burn more gas idling, your A/C is going to ride more fuel."

With gas prices only expected to climb higher Chabarria expects fuel requests to do the same. He said June's numbers for "out of gas" calls are trending similarly to April and May.

So filling up at the pump is going to stretch the wallet, but it'll save more in the long run.

"A few dollars at the pump is a lot cheaper than sending a service truck out to bring it," Boring said.

