'Runway Red' seeks to raise money for HIV treatment and awareness

Runway Red is set to hit the runway soon.
It's happening Monday, March 13th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
According to organizers, Runway Red is Matthew 25's most-significant fundraising event of the year.
It is scheduled to coincide with National Women and Girl's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
Matthew 25 is working to call attention to the impact that HIV/AIDS has on females.
This year's event will feature a local fashion showcase, local vendors, and more.
All proceeds from the event will go toward help for those living with HIV/AIDS.
It's coming up at the Lumber Yard Events Center on 512 Barrett Boulevard in Henderson.