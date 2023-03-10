 Skip to main content
'Runway Red' seeks to raise money for HIV treatment and awareness

Runway Red coming up soon

Runway Red is scheduled to coincide with National Women and Girl's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

 Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images

Runway Red is set to hit the runway soon.

It's happening Monday, March 13th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

According to organizers, Runway Red is Matthew 25's most-significant fundraising event of the year.

It is scheduled to coincide with National Women and Girl's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Matthew 25 is working to call attention to the impact that HIV/AIDS has on females.

This year's event will feature a local fashion showcase, local vendors, and more.

All proceeds from the event will go toward help for those living with HIV/AIDS.

It's coming up at the Lumber Yard Events Center on 512 Barrett Boulevard in Henderson.

