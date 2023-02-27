Saint Vincent Early Learning Center kicks off their literacy week

Saint Vincent Early Learning Center started off their 9th annual literacy week today, to show the importance of reading for children.
The celebration attracts a wide variety of community members who inspire a joy of reading, and a love for nature in students and families.
The activities correspond with the Read Across America Day, which celebrates Dr. Seuss's birthday, on March 2nd.
During the week families will take home the books being read each day to help build their own home libraries.
We spoke with Director of Advancement, Jason Emmerson, on the importance of reading at a young age, “We value literacy week, so have infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Literacy is more than just about reading, it’s also about hearing and oral learning. It’s very important, so even at a young age spending time reading with kids is important to us and it’s how we learn.”
None of it would be possible without the generous support and donations of Accuride and CenterPoint Energy. With the donations, they are able to buy five books a piece for 175 kids.
They hope to do this every year and really to continue to expand the importance of literacy in early childhood education.
The event runs from today- Friday. If you would like to help out or volunteer as a reader you can visit their website.