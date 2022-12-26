 Skip to main content
Sales this holiday season increased despite fear from inflation

Holiday shopping seen solid, despite inflation

People wait in line to enter Macy's department store during Black Friday in New York City on November 25.

 Yuki IIwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Many stores locally and nationally feared due to inflation, holiday sales would drop. But stores saw the exact opposite.

Christmas has come and gone. Stores locally and nationally had a fear that inflation would cause sales to drop this holiday season. Fortunately, many stores across the country and in Evansville saw their sales increase despite inflation. 

According to Mastercard Spending-Pulse, holiday sales expected a 7.1 percent increase but instead they rose 7.6 percent. Clothing, online sales and in-person spending saw an increase from a year ago but electronics dipped 5 percent. Prices rose 7.1 percent in November due to inflation but even local stores, like Your Brothers Bookstore in downtown Evansville, saw their sales increase just like many stores this holiday season. 

"Sales were about the same as last year, still a little more though. They were slow in the beginning of the month and huge by the end of the month so they evened out," says Sam Morris, Owner of Your Brothers Bookstore. "We have a ton of support from our local community being downtown, so we have our neighbors [all the other businesses] and we all kind of team up and do great things."

Now it is expected that sales will slow down in the coming months, but after speaking to Your Brothers Bookstore, they say that's pretty standard after the holiday season. 

