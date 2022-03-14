 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday,
March 23.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Saline County Woman Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

crash graphic

A Saline County, Illinois woman was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Sunday.

The Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday on Illinois Route 34, about half a mile south of Mt. Moriah Road in Saline County.

ISP says an investigation into the crash indicated that a 44-year-old Galatia woman was driving south on IL 34 when her vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons before striking a tree and overturning.

State police say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.