Saline County Woman Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

A Saline County, Illinois woman was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Sunday.
The Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday on Illinois Route 34, about half a mile south of Mt. Moriah Road in Saline County.
ISP says an investigation into the crash indicated that a 44-year-old Galatia woman was driving south on IL 34 when her vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons before striking a tree and overturning.
State police say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other information has been released at this time.