Salvation Army Expands Resources Following Contribution From CenterPoint

The Salvation Army has increased its outreach and assistance, thanks for a contribution from CenterPoint Energy Foundation.
The money received will go towards rent or mortgage assistance.
"The needs always outpace the resources, when it comes to homeless prevention services, but gifts and support like this helps close that gap and enable us to help families stay in their homes," said Major Jason Poff of the Salvation Army.
CenterPoint Energy Foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. with the finances independent from the company.
"Through our contribution to The Salvation Army, we are reaffirming the company's longstanding commitment to the southwestern Indiana community and its residents, " said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric Operations.
To schedule an appoint for assistance, call 812-422-4673 Monday monrings, beginning at 8:30 a.m. When you dial the number, press 1 and leave a voicemail. Calls are returned by the end of the day.