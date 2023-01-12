Salvation Army in need of volunteers

The Salvation Army of Evansville is in need of volunteers to help with their mission.
According to a recent social media post, officials say they need help during the week, specifically on Fridays for their "Sally's Kitchen" serving meals to those in need.
Officials say lunch meals are served Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Volunteers will help fill drink containers, serve trays of food, serve desserts, clean up tables during and after meals, wash dishes, and be a loving presence to those struggling and homeless.
Anyone interested who may have spare time on their hands or looking to get involved in the community should contact the Salvation Army at (812)-202-5133.