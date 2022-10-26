Salvation Army kicks off its 37th annual 'Coat A Kid' campaign this week

Don's Clayton's Cleaners and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the 37th year in a row for the Coat A Kid campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to gather and eventually distribute thousands of coats and warm clothes to area children and teens in need.
In the history of the drive 130,000 coats have been distributed since beginning in 1986.
After the coats are collected, they will be given out through volunteers with the Salvation Army, Evansville Christian Life Center and at Hope Central in Boonville.
You can find out more about ways to contribute to the cause by clicking on the link found here.