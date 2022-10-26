 Skip to main content
Salvation Army kicks off its 37th annual 'Coat A Kid' campaign this week

Coat-A-Kid is entering its 37th year, and has provided over 130,000 coats and warm clothing items to people in need.

 Tommy Mason

Don's Clayton's Cleaners and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the 37th year in a row for the Coat A Kid campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to gather and eventually distribute thousands of coats and warm clothes to area children and teens in need.

In the history of the drive 130,000 coats have been distributed since beginning in 1986.

After the coats are collected, they will be given out through volunteers with the Salvation Army, Evansville Christian Life Center and at Hope Central in Boonville.

You can find out more about ways to contribute to the cause by clicking on the link found here.

