Salvation Army Receives Grant From CenterPoint Energy Foundation

The Evansville Salvation Army just received a grant from the CenterPoint Energy foundation to help those in need pay rent, mortgage, and water bills only.
CenterPoint Energy’s charitable foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. The Foundation's finances are independent and separate from the company and may not be used directly toward energy assistance.
"This money cant actually go back into helping with electric bills, but what there hope is by diverting this money that they get from shareholders in the foundation, that they can then help people with their rent and mortgage and thus offset cost during this difficult time," says Alex Rahman, Director of Community Engagement
The Salvation Army says over the last 2 months, they've seen a huge increase in people seeking assistance in overdue bills.
The contribution from CenterPoint Energy’s Foundation will enable us to provide more outreach for individuals in our community who may need rent or mortgage assistance,” said Major Jason Poff. “The needs always outpace the resources, when it comes to homeless prevention services, but gifts and support like this help close that gap and enable us to help families stay in their homes.”
They plan to use this grant to hopefully assist hundreds in the community. If you are in need of assistance, you are to contact the office to schedule an appointment.