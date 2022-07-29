Sandbar camper washed away due to rising water levels

The camper placed on the sandbar in the Ohio River is washed away after rain causes the water level to rise causing the camper to submerge.
Due to regulations the U.S. Army Corps issued a notice of violation for the camper to the party responsible, but they never came to grab it.
As of 6:15 p.m., the camper along with a generator, picnic table and other materials have been submerged and washed away. This is impeding safe navigation for boats on the river.
The U.S. Army Corps says there is a federal law that prohibits placing any structure under or over navigable waters without a permit.