Santa and many residents will be Shopping Local this Saturday in downtown Evansville

Small Business Spotlight: Preservation Station

Tri-Staters are encouraged to support local shops with Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Downtown Evansville businesses will see a boost in foot traffic, with the return of Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Saturday shops and restaurants along Main Street will be open, and offering specials throughout the day.

Small businesses will be open ***And offering specials from 9:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Downtown Evansville maps will be available at the north end of the school - benefiting

