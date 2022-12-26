Santa Claus Land Of Lights ends season early due to weather

One Indiana Christmas display has decided to end its season early due to weather.
Santa Claus Land Of Lights announced on Facebook this afternoon they have made the decision to end the 2022 season, which was to end after tonight's display.
"Our team has made the difficult decision to cancel the light show tonight, December 26th. This would have been our final night for the 2022 season," said the Facebook post.
"We've had additional snowfall on top of the snow we had towards the end of last week. Our main concern is always the safety of our guests and we did not enter into this decision lightly."
The driving display closed last Thursday and Friday as well due to weather. It was already closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Night.
The Santa Claus Land of Lights takes place in Santa Claus, Indiana, near Holiday World.