Santa Claus Police Department Officers, Indiana State Trooper honored for heroic actions

Santa Claus Police Officers Logan Musgrave and Keegan Kennedy, along with Indiana State Police Master Trooper Trey Lytton, were each presented with an award for their selfless actions taken on August 22.
Around 3 o’clock that afternoon, officers and other first responders were dispatched to the lake in Christmas Lake Village in regard to a male subject in the water having a medical emergency.
Upon arrival and without hesitation, the three officers removed their equipment and quickly got in the water. Ultimately, the victim was found under eight to ten feet of water and immediately brought to the beach area where CPR was performed until Spencer County EMS transported him to a local hospital.
Sadly, he passed away a couple of days later. The victim was an organ donor.
The life-saving measures the officers conducted not only allowed doctors to save his organs, but it granted the victim's family time to spend with him before he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.