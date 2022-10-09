Saturday assault leaves one man dead

The Evansville Police Department responded to a local bar late on Saturday afternoon following reports that a man had been stabbed.
"Yesterday, right before 5 o clock, officers were dispatched to 1114 Parrett Street to Mo's House, it's a pub. They were dispatched there for a victim that was bleeding, and they found him in the bathroom in a men's restroom that was there. It appeared that he had been stabbed," said Sergeant Anna Gray.
Officers say they attempted life saving measures on the man, but that he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police quickly arrested the suspect, 29-year old Zachary Parksey, who was found walking away from the scene covered in blood.
"From all accounts of witness statements they were there sitting together, standing together, and then went into the restroom where there was a verbal argument that occurred just before the stabbing," said Gray.
Both men are not believed to be local to Evansville, and it is not clear at this time what caused the argument to turn deadly.
"How can you prevent that, how can you foresee that someone would get that angry, all of a sudden, and get up and stab somebody. So, there's absolutely nothing that anybody in Mo's could have done to prevent it," said Gray.
According to the Mo's House Facebook page, the pub is remaining closed until Tuesday. This is the second deadly stabbing in as many days in Evansville, which is causing concern following the high number of shootings during the summer months.
"We were talking about gun violence there for awhile because we had a lot of shootings, and all of a sudden two stabbings that led to you know, murder, back to back within 24 hours of each other... it's hard to put a finger on a pattern, but it certainly seems that violence is on the up-rise unfortunately," Gray elaborated.
Officers say they believe only the two men were involved in the altercation, and that the investigation is ongoing.