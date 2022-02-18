 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 42.6 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Scam Calls Target CenterPoint Energy Customers

  • Updated
  • 0
Scam Calls Target CenterPoint Energy Customers
Claire Dugan

Several people have complained about receiving scam calls in Newburgh. They say the scammer is threatening to shut off their electricity unless they pay their remaining balance.

The callers are supposedly claiming to be from CenterPoint Energy and are giving customers just under an hour to pay a mandatory fee or else their service would be disconnected. 

The calls have given homeowners the option to pay their fee over the phone. 

However, CenterPoint Energy says they do not demand payments over the phone in order to keep a customer’s service on.

They say if customers have an overdue balance, they will receive an advance notification within the regular monthly bill; not a single notification right before disconnection. 

CenterPoint says they have received multiple reports of customers receiving these phone calls, and that customers should never give personal or financial information to the caller unless they can verify their legitimacy.

CenterPoint Energy says if you receive a similar phone call, call CenterPoint Energy directly to verify your account status. 

 

CenterPoint Energy’s full statement states:

CenterPoint Energy has been notified of multiple reports of customers receiving scam calls where an individual is threatening that power will be disconnected unless a mandatory fee is paid. CenterPoint Energy does not demand payments over the phone in order to keep the customer’s service on.

If you receive a similar phone call, CenterPoint Energy suggests the following:

  • Hang up and call CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376 or check your account online at www.centerpointenergy.com to verify your account status. Customers with actual delinquent accounts receive an advance notification included within the regular monthly billing – not a single notification right before disconnection. The courtesy call is a recorded message with information to contact CenterPoint Energy to resolve the past due balance.

  • Don’t give personal or financial information if you don’t know the caller and/or can’t verify the legitimacy of their request.

  • Contact CenterPoint Energy directly to make payments online, by phone, via automatic bank draft, by mail or at an authorized pay site.

