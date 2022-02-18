Scam Calls Target CenterPoint Energy Customers

Several people have complained about receiving scam calls in Newburgh. They say the scammer is threatening to shut off their electricity unless they pay their remaining balance.
The callers are supposedly claiming to be from CenterPoint Energy and are giving customers just under an hour to pay a mandatory fee or else their service would be disconnected.
The calls have given homeowners the option to pay their fee over the phone.
However, CenterPoint Energy says they do not demand payments over the phone in order to keep a customer’s service on.
They say if customers have an overdue balance, they will receive an advance notification within the regular monthly bill; not a single notification right before disconnection.
CenterPoint says they have received multiple reports of customers receiving these phone calls, and that customers should never give personal or financial information to the caller unless they can verify their legitimacy.
CenterPoint Energy says if you receive a similar phone call, call CenterPoint Energy directly to verify your account status.
CenterPoint Energy’s full statement states:
CenterPoint Energy has been notified of multiple reports of customers receiving scam calls where an individual is threatening that power will be disconnected unless a mandatory fee is paid. CenterPoint Energy does not demand payments over the phone in order to keep the customer’s service on.
If you receive a similar phone call, CenterPoint Energy suggests the following:
Hang up and call CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376 or check your account online at www.centerpointenergy.com to verify your account status. Customers with actual delinquent accounts receive an advance notification included within the regular monthly billing – not a single notification right before disconnection. The courtesy call is a recorded message with information to contact CenterPoint Energy to resolve the past due balance.
Don’t give personal or financial information if you don’t know the caller and/or can’t verify the legitimacy of their request.
Contact CenterPoint Energy directly to make payments online, by phone, via automatic bank draft, by mail or at an authorized pay site.