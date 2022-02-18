Scam Calls Target CenterPoint Energy Customers

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. .The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels over the weekend and into next week for several points along the Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend, while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or shortly after the holiday on Monday. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday, February 28. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 38.2 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February 27. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&