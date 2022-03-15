Scam Central: Watch out for this Instagram Phishing Scam

In this clever new scam, con artists are getting greedy.
Not only are they trying to steal your Instagram password, they are also phishing for your email log-in. Follow these tips for spotting this tricky scan and protecting your passwords.
1. How does this scam work?
You receive an official-seeming email from Instagram. According to the message, you have violated copyright laws, and your account will be deleted within 24 hours.
But don't worry! If you think Instagram has made a mistake, all you need to do is click the button and "verify" your account. Then, you are taken to a website that prompts you to input your Instagram credentials. Most scams would end there, but not this one!
2. How are they trying to get into your account?
Immediately, another message appears. This pop-up claims you must also verify your email address. You'll see a list of email providers. Choose yours, and you'll be urged to enter your email address and password. As a final touch, the scam site redirects to the real Instagram website, a trick that lends additional credibility to the scam.
3. How do we spot these scams?
- Double Check the "from" email address and link destinations. Hover over any links in an email you receive to see where the link really leads.
- Understand how business handle communications. If you know how a company handles disputes and suspicious activity with youre account, it will be easier to spot a scam.
- Look into the claims. Don't act without first verifying the claims. Log into your account or look up the company's official phone number and call them to confirm that there is really a case of suspicious activity associated with your account before you decide what to do.
- Don't panic and don't feel intimidated. Scammers want you to panic. They may use intimidation tactics, such as claiming your account will be shut down in 24 hours, to pressure you into giving up your personal information or making payments.
4. Where can we report these scams?
On BBB.org, read the tips for spotting scams.