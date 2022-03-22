School Bus Safety Patrols Increasing In Gibson County

Law enforcement in Gibson County will step up patrols to help keep school buses safe over the next few weeks.
The Gibson County Traffic Safety Partnership announced Tuesday that they have stepped up enforcement of patrols around the buses.
The work is part of Indiana's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program, funded through the Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop, and watch for children," said Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw.
Law enforcement will watch for stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving in school zones and along bus routes.
In 2021, more than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations in Indiana.