School district raising funds for family of Saline County student killed in crash

A local Illinois school district is raising funds to help the family of a young student who recently died in a crash.
16-year-old Eldorado High School student Thomas Long lost his life in a crash that happened on Thursday, May 26.
The high school says that now, funds are being collected to help Long's family pay for funeral expenses.
According to Eldorado High School, anyone who wants to help Long's family can donate directly to Eldorado High School Foundation via PayPal at ccusic@eldorado.k12.il.us.
Additionally, the high school office will also be taking donations for those who would rather donate in person.
The high school says that 100% of the donations will go directly to the Long family.
Anyone who may have questions is asked to contact the high school's office.