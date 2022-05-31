 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School district raising funds for family of Saline County student killed in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo of Thomas Long posted by New Life Christian Center and shared by Eldorado High School

Thomas Long

A local Illinois school district is raising funds to help the family of a young student who recently died in a crash.

16-year-old Eldorado High School student Thomas Long lost his life in a crash that happened on Thursday, May 26.

The high school says that now, funds are being collected to help Long's family pay for funeral expenses.

16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

According to Eldorado High School, anyone who wants to help Long's family can donate directly to Eldorado High School Foundation via PayPal at ccusic@eldorado.k12.il.us.

Additionally, the high school office will also be taking donations for those who would rather donate in person.

The high school says that 100% of the donations will go directly to the Long family.

Anyone who may have questions is asked to contact the high school's office.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device