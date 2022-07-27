School districts eager to fill vacant faculty positions ahead of school year

With just a few weeks away from the first day of school, the Owensboro Public School District is in need of qualified workers.
For months now, the district has had open positions for teachers, custodians and cafeteria workers. As the start of the school year draws near, they're eager to fill them.
"Our folks are pounding the pavement trying to find, like I said, the best to come teach our students," said Jared Revlett, the Public Information Officer for Owensboro Public Schools. "We've increased our pay for custodians as well as food service employees for this school year to try and kind of entice some more of those folks to apply."
EVSC is also experiencing a similar issue. On the EVSC Facebook page, there are several posts advertising vacant faculty and staff positions.
On the EVSCschools.com/employment website, there are several positions listed.
Although they are looking to fill those vacant positions, much like OPS, they want each position filled with the best qualified candidates.
"We're, again, trying to go out and recruit the best of the best to come teach our students." said Revlett.
Ensuring the students have the best academic experience through the 2022-2023 school year.
Visit Owensboro.tedk12.com for the list of vacant OPS positions.