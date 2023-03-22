 Skip to main content
School resource officers coming to South Gibson County schools

  • Updated
A school resource officer at Gibson Southern High School checks that exterior doors are locked
Josh Myers

After a man entered Haubstadt Community School through an unlocked side door in February, the South Gibson School Corporation has come to an agreement with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office to provide school resource officers.

The new agreement says school resource officers, or SROs, will be paid by the South Gibson School Corporation, and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional training and equipment.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven, there are some major differences between the duties of an SRO and a sheriff's deputy. “[SROs] deal with the hot-button topics that students are dealing with—bullying, attendance, and tardiness, and with truancy issues, but also just dealing with being the mediator between the school and the students."

Previously, South Gibson schools were intermittently covered by police, now there will be a full-time SRO at all four South Gibson schools: Gibson Southern High School and Fort Branch, Haubstadt, and Owensville Community Schools.

Sheriff Vanoven said a more permanent police presence in schools won't be about discipline. “We are not about trying to pick the students who are the troublemakers and make their life more troublesome," he said. "But we’re more about lifting all the students up.”

The South Gibson School Corporation superintendent said they are already beginning the process of hiring SROs.

