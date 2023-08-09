School Resource Officers head to class in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)--Many Kentucky Tri-State schools officially kick of the new year Wednesday.
But students are not the only ones expected to be in the halls. School Resource officers are making their appearance this academic year too.
A retired Henderson County Sheriff's Deputy is coming back to work as an SRO.
Deputy John Book retired in April after serving close to 30 years in the community.
This year, Henderson County will have three full-time SRO's.
Henderson Police are also providing officers to schools within city limits.
We're told Officer Jermaine Poynter will be assigned to North Middle School, Officer James Elliott will be assigned to the Henderson Community College, and Officer Shane Onstott will be assigned to the Henderson County High School.
School Resource Officers are implemented to promote a safe learning environment for students.
The addition comes after a bill was signed into law last year requiring every school campus in the Bluegrass State to have an SRO.