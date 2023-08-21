Schools adjust plans to keep students safe during excessive heat warnings

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — On Monday, Henderson County Schools sent out a letter to families detailing precautions schools will be taking to keep students safe and cool during excessive heat. The plans include expedited loading for buses in the afternoon in an attempt to minimize the amount of time students spend sitting on the bus.
As well, students are normally disallowed from eating or drinking on the bus, but this week, are allowed to drink from water bottles on the bus. Outdoor activities such as sports and recess will be limited based on statewide guidelines.
Megan Mortis, director of public information for Henderson County Schools, told 44News ”due to the excessive heat warning for our area for the entirety of the week, we are taking some safety precautions because of that heat. We’re also following our KHSAA athletic guidelines for after school activities and sports practices and games.”
The guidelines from KHSAA state that at any temperature above 83 degrees, specific precautions need to be taken to avoid heat-related danger to students.
Those precautions include 10 minute water breaks every half-hour, continually monitoring temperature and heat index, and watching for signs of heat-related illness in students. At a heat index above 104 degrees, the guidelines say all outdoor activity should be canceled or moved indoors to an air-conditioned space.
Henderson County Schools said they also have maintenance crews on standby to respond to any problems with air-conditioning and ventilation.