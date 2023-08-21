Schools adjust plans to keep students safe during excessive heat warnings

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
through Wednesday August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Schools adjust plans to keep students safe during excessive heat warnings

  • Updated
Henderson County Schools bus
Josh Myers

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — On Monday, Henderson County Schools sent out a letter to families detailing precautions schools will be taking to keep students safe and cool during excessive heat. The plans include expedited loading for buses in the afternoon in an attempt to minimize the amount of time students spend sitting on the bus.

As well, students are normally disallowed from eating or drinking on the bus, but this week, are allowed to drink from water bottles on the bus. Outdoor activities such as sports and recess will be limited based on statewide guidelines.

Megan Mortis, director of public information for Henderson County Schools, told 44News ”due to the excessive heat warning for our area for the entirety of the week, we are taking some safety precautions because of that heat. We’re also following our KHSAA athletic guidelines for after school activities and sports practices and games.”

The guidelines from KHSAA state that at any temperature above 83 degrees, specific precautions need to be taken to avoid heat-related danger to students.

Those precautions include 10 minute water breaks every half-hour, continually monitoring temperature and heat index, and watching for signs of heat-related illness in students. At a heat index above 104 degrees, the guidelines say all outdoor activity should be canceled or moved indoors to an air-conditioned space.

Henderson County Schools said they also have maintenance crews on standby to respond to any problems with air-conditioning and ventilation.

