...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING..

As skies clear this morning, areas of locally dense fog will
develop. The visibility may drop to a half to a quarter of a mile
with little warning. Drivers should be alert for rapidly changing
conditions and use extra caution.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Now until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Schools operating on 2-hour delay due to fog

Some schools across the Tri-State are announcing delays Tuesday morning. 

Pike County Schools, North Gibson, East Gibson, and South Gibson Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay due to fog. 

