Schools weigh the risks of students using A.I. software on campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEVV) — As universities across the tri-state undergo finals week, a growing concern among educators has been the threat of their students using A.I. software on their exams.
A growing concern among institutions, is that students can use content generating technology, such as ChatGPT, as shortcuts to answer test questions, or even write essays for them.
44News spoke to the University of Southern Indiana and spoke with Amy Chan Hilton, Director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning. She says the school has been closely monitoring new emerging A.I. content generating programs, such as ChatGPT, since last year.
"We don't have a particular viewpoint on it. Each instructor, depending on the level of the course they are teaching, and the particular type of course they are teaching, they can decide what is the best learning experience for their students" she said.
She said the school recognizes that there are both pros and cons to students using the A.I. software as a resource.
"Sometimes there can be shortcuts that are used inappropriately, or perhaps somebody representing their work that is generated by A.I. or other sources, so that could get them into potential academic integrity, plagiarism, non-attribution, fabrication types of situations" she continued.
The school also acknowledges that ai tools could be great as a starter for an assignment, or for drafting ideas, or outlining projects or reports.
"That could be particularly important for students or who are neurodivergent, or where English is not their native language, or it could be a good tutoring or study aid" she said.
University of Southern Indiana does not currently restrict access to A.I. software programs, such as ChatGPT.
She says USI will continue to keep an open mind on emerging A.I. tools and any other technologies that could affect their faculty, or their students learning experience.