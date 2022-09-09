"Scooter Scramble" golf event to benefit Youth Resources

A local organization dedicated to improving the lives of young people in our community is holding a fundraiser.
The 9th annual Scooter Scramble hosted by Youth Resources is happening Monday, September 12. The event is presented by Braun's Nursing Home and will take place at Oak Meadow Country Club.
Organizers say all proceeds from the event benefit Youth Resources and the Robert "Scooter" Tiemann TEENPOWER Scholarship Fund.
The organization is expecting a record number of golfers to come out with as many as 204 golfers expected to take to the greens.
For more information about Youth Resources and the Scooter Scramble, visit youth-resources.org.
You can contact the organizer with any questions about the Scooter Scramble to Executive Director Laura Ferguson at lauraf@youth-resources.org.