SCSO: 4 killed in crash on US 231 in Chrisney, Indiana

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage Tuesday afternoon, and
is forecast to crest at 37.1 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday, February 19, the stage was estimated
at 28.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam Monday morning, and
cresting at 41.6 feet Wednesday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 41.6 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


SCSO: 4 killed in crash on US 231 in Chrisney, Indiana

police lights

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left four people dead on Saturday, according to authorities.

Authorities say they were sent to a severe crash at the intersection of US 231 and County Road 1000 North in Chrisney, Indiana, just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, deputies found a Toyota Tundra on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of US 231 and a Jeep Cherokee on its side in the northbound lanes of US 231.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that 56-year-old Christopher Allen of Fort Branch was driving the Toyota on US 231 near County Road 1000 North. Officials say 27-year-old Michael Seger of Holland, Indiana, was driving the Jeep when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Allen's truck then hit the driver's side of Seger's Jeep.

Officials say the driver of the Jeep and three passengers, 23-year-old Fernanda Cruz Valencia, 65-year-old Bernard Goeppner, and 60-year-old Donna Cassidy, all from Holland, Indiana, died at the scene.

Allen was treated for pain but was not taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

