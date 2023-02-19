SCSO: 4 killed in crash on US 231 in Chrisney, Indiana

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left four people dead on Saturday, according to authorities.
Authorities say they were sent to a severe crash at the intersection of US 231 and County Road 1000 North in Chrisney, Indiana, just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
According to officials, deputies found a Toyota Tundra on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of US 231 and a Jeep Cherokee on its side in the northbound lanes of US 231.
According to authorities, the investigation revealed that 56-year-old Christopher Allen of Fort Branch was driving the Toyota on US 231 near County Road 1000 North. Officials say 27-year-old Michael Seger of Holland, Indiana, was driving the Jeep when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Allen's truck then hit the driver's side of Seger's Jeep.
Officials say the driver of the Jeep and three passengers, 23-year-old Fernanda Cruz Valencia, 65-year-old Bernard Goeppner, and 60-year-old Donna Cassidy, all from Holland, Indiana, died at the scene.
Allen was treated for pain but was not taken to the hospital, according to authorities.