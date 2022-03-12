Sea Cadets Make St. Patrick's Day Crafts for Boonville Nursing Home Veterans

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Paducah and Cairo. Mississippi River at New Madrid. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood wave moving downstream will cause a rise in water levels near Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. Otherwise, Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with flooding expected to persist into next week. The Mississippi River at New Madrid is expected to fall below flood stage tonight. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Mississippi River...including New Madrid...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Friday, March 11 the stage was 39.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&