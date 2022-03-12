Sea Cadets Make St. Patrick's Day Crafts for Boonville Nursing Home Veterans

The American Legion Auxiliary Post 200 in Boonville is providing some St. Patrick's Day cheer for local veterans this year.
The auxiliary's main goal is to provide for our veterans both here and abroad.
Saturday, they focused on the veterans in Boonville nursing homes. They made them St. Patrick's day crafts to celebrate the holiday, all with the help of some local sea cadets.
"A lot of times, our veterans in the nursing home, don't have family to visit," said Mandy Bell, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 200 in Boonville. "But, all of our veterans are equally as important to us and it's our mission. That's why we're here."
The group's gift will be a shamrock cut-out, along with candy, a St. Patrick's Day Poem, an American flag, and a poppy, representing the veterans that we have lost.