Search for escaped Calloway County inmate underway

MURRAY, KY. (WEVV)— A search is underway for a Calloway County escaped inmate in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police Troopers say Dorsey Jacob Hutson was last seen in a lime green jumpsuit at the Jail around 4:39 a.m. on Sunday.
He is described as a 33-year-old white man, around 5'6" tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Hutson was in the Calloway County Jail for burglary and assault 4th degree.
If you have any information about Hutson's whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.