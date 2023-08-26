Search underway for fugitive after hours-long stand-off

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEVV)— The search is underway for a fugitive after an hours-long stand-off.
Around 12:20 p.m. today, officers saw Jonathan Embry, who had multiple warrants, on Triplett Street.
According to the press release, officers tried to make contact with Embry, but he ran into a nearby motel room.
Officers established a perimeter and secured the scene.
Multiple agencies executed a search warrant.
According to officers, they discovered Embry had left through a small ground-level opening before they went into the room.
Anyone with information on Embry's whereabouts should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.