Search underway for fugitive after hours-long stand-off

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEVV)— The search is underway for a fugitive after an hours-long stand-off.

Around 12:20 p.m. today, officers saw Jonathan Embry, who had multiple warrants, on Triplett Street.

According to the press release, officers tried to make contact with Embry, but he ran into a nearby motel room.

Officers established a perimeter and secured the scene.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant.

According to officers, they discovered Embry had left through a small ground-level opening before they went into the room.

Anyone with information on Embry's whereabouts should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

