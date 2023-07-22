Search underway in Warrick County after man runs from officers

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A search is underway after a man escaped from officers in Warrick County.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says Keyvan Shamaal Fellows is 6'0, 200lbs, bald, and has a tattoo on his left bicep.
Authorities say Fellows was last seen wearing a white ribbed tank top, blue jeans, and black and red Jordans.
According to authorities, Fellows was wearing handcuffs when he escaped from officer custody from the Warrick Trail Apartments area.
WCSO says he is potentially headed south or to Vanderburgh County on foot.
Fellows has an outstanding warrant through the Indianapolis Parole Board.
Authorities say if you see Fellows, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.